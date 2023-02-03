‘Snow White’ and What We Know so Far

While fans eagerly await for Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, coming to theaters in May, we thought we’d share what we know about another live-action project set for 2024, Snow White.

Snow White Synopsis

A live-action adaptation of Walt Disney’s first animated film, a classic fairy tale about a beautiful young princess who, while being stalked by a jealous Queen, seeks shelter at the home of seven dwarfs in the German countryside and must come face-to-face with bravery to the truth to her past of her mother’s death since her childbirth. The film will have new story points and characters to give the retelling something new to audiences, something we saw with Disney billion dollar hit Aladdin.

Who is playing who?

Here is what is official, West Side Story breakout actress Rachel Zegler is playing Walt Disney’s first princess, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is the villainous Evil Queen, Broadway star Andrew Burnap is playing a new character named Jonathan, who serves as a replacement for the prince from the animated film. Two years back we here at The DisInsider reported that Pirates of the Caribbean actor Martin Klebba had joined the film in an unknown role, Klebba would go on to confirm that at the 2022 Denver Fan Expo, revealing he would be portraying Grumpy. Colin Michael Carmichael (The Greatest Showman) and Dujonna Gift are also attached in unknown roles. The studio is keeping who is playing the rest of the cast under wraps but expect some additional big names in the future. A rumor surfaced a few years ago that Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds was wanted for a supporting role, but was confirmed.

What to expect visually!

Disney has yet to release anything visually for Snow White officially; however, The DisInsider was in attendance at Disney’s D23 Expo and we were greeted with a first look at the film which showed off beautiful first looks at Zegler’s Snow White and Gadot’s Evil Queen. We also saw some really neat visual effects for the magic mirror. MPC (Moving Picture Company) is currently working on the VFX. You may not know the company but you defiantly know their work, having worked on some of The Walt Disney Company’s biggest hits including Pirates of the Caribbean, Maleficent, The Lion King (2019), Cruella, Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers, Hocus Pocus 2, and Disenchanted. They are currently working on the VFX for The Little Mermaid, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Music!

While original songs from the 1937 animated classic will appear, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who previously wrote the lyrics for two new songs for Disney’s 2019 remake of Aladdin, are set to write new songs for the film. Gadot and Burnap are expected to get original songs, as well as a duet from Zegler and Burnap.

When is Snow White first look Coming?

Ah yes, the question we are constantly asked. Snow White is still deep in post-production; that being said, you can expect Disney to show off the first teaser in May in front of The Little Mermaid. It is going to be a good summer to be a Disney fan!

Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024. Stick with The DisInsider as we continue to cover this project and more from The Walt Disney Company.

