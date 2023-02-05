SEE IT: Jack Harlow’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Gets A Teaser, Release Date

Looks like Jack Harlow is trading in his mic for a basketball. The rapper, is making his acting debut in the upcoming remake of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump.

Produced by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, the film looks to be a streaming exclusive headed to Hulu this May. Hulu dropped the first teaser for the film earlier today. You can check it out below!

Harlow will occupy the role that Woody Harrelson played in the original 1992 comedy. For those unfamiliar with the film, it follows two skilled street basketball players – one black and one white – who take advantage of the stereotype that “white men aren’t good at basketball” by hilariously hustling other street players.

Wesley Snipes co-starred in the original with Harrelson. The studio is currently trying to find an actor to step into his shoes as the project has been seemingly fast-tracked.

Charles Kidd II a.k.a Calmatic, who also helmed HBO Max’s upcoming House Party reboot, will direct this film from a script by Black-ish writers Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Basketball player Blake Griffin, former NFL player Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein will executive producing under their Mortal Media banner.

Aside from Harlow, the film will star Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Tamera Kissen, Myles Bullock, and Vince Staples (Abbott Elementary).

The film hits Hulu May 19th.

