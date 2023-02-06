Dichen Lachman Joins ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Disney is continuing to add talent to their 20th Century Studios epic Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, Severance star Dichen Lachman has joined the cast.

The new movie is set many years after the Matt Reeves-directed War for the Planet of the Apes. Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires.

In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own.

Lachman, whose role is being kept under wraps is joining a stacked cast that also includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, William H. Macy, and Kevin Durand.

The film is already in production in Australia with Maze Runner director Wes Ball at the helm. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related