Dichen Lachman Joins ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Disney is continuing to add talent to their 20th Century Studios epic Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, Severance star Dichen Lachman has joined the cast.
The new movie is set many years after the Matt Reeves-directed War for the Planet of the Apes. Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires.
In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own.
Lachman, whose role is being kept under wraps is joining a stacked cast that also includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville, William H. Macy, and Kevin Durand.
The film is already in production in Australia with Maze Runner director Wes Ball at the helm. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.
More Stories
SEE IT: Jack Harlow’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Gets A Teaser, Release Date
New Plot, Cast Details Revealed About ‘Avatar’ Sequels
Five Burning Questions Left Unanswered By ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’