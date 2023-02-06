The First Reactions To #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Are Here!

The social media embargo has just been lifted for the first film in Marvel’s Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the latest entry in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe down below!

Had a blast with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Paul Rudd has never been better & Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets, BUT the real star of the film is Jeff Loveness’ script: a reminder of how beautifully strange & mysterious the MCU still is. pic.twitter.com/MYoL6WPlmU — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish.



Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/oHJwrKtwy3 — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA … trying to imagine a Marvel novice, “one ticket please,” then getting two hours of variant and multiverse talk. Jonathan Majors is great as Kang and for a good portion of the movie Michelle Pfeiffer is the main character, which is awesome — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is a blast, and finally answers some of the "where is the MCU going?" questions. Takes a minute to pick up, but has some great action scenes, creative visuals and a terrific villain in Kang. A solid start to Phase 5. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/SaAwnZwOre — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) February 7, 2023

#Quantumania risks its frivolity to a dramatic comedy that visually resembles Spy Kids. Although the movie lacks the charisma of the first installments, the conflict finally moves the Multiverse saga, highlighting Jonathan Majors as a fearsome Kang. #socialreaction pic.twitter.com/VaOlbNAp7S — Gil Rivera (@riveragil47) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a light & psychedelic space opera à la Marvel that starts Phase 5 on a mostly good note while keeping the spirit of the previous Ant-Man films. The introduction of Kang shifts the movie in full gear and doesn't disappoint thanks to Jonathan Majors. pic.twitter.com/puvp0cyZdC — matte (Matt Cote) (@m77oz) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a solid, yet overly ambitious start to the next phase of the MCU. Jonathan Majors is an absolute FORCE as #Kang and the NEW KING of the Multiverse. The final battle is ASTONISHING, but I really missed the comedic charm throughout. #AntMan pic.twitter.com/NRj3fzjCKa — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) February 7, 2023

Having previously directed the first two installments, now that Quantumania has wrapped filming, Reed is the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang a.k.a Stature in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023!

