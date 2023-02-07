Composer Thomas Newman to Score Pixar’s ‘Elemental’

Pixar has a rich history of telling beautiful stories and a massive part of that is the score. Their newest film Elemental is going to continue that tradition.

According to Film Music Reporter, composer Thomas Newman has been tapped to score the pic for Pixar Animation Studios. The film is currently in post-production and Newman has already begun work on the project, which is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.

In a city where fire, water, earth, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. The film stars Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen and Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple. Further casting announcements will be revealed in the near future.

Thomas Newman is no stranger to Pixar and The Walt Disney Company having composed the score for the biggest films including Finding Nemo, Wall-E, Finding Dory, and the vastly underrated Saving Mr. Banks.

Directed by Peter Sohn and produced by Denise Ream from a screenplay by Brenda Hsueh, Elemental draws inspiration from Sohn’s youth, growing up as the son of immigrants in New York City in the 1970s, highlighting the city’s distinct cultural and ethnic diversity.

A new trailer for the film is expected to debut this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related