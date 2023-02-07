‘Fantastic Four’ To Begin Filming Next Year

We might be two years away from finally meeting Marvel’s next (and hopefully permanent) version of the Fantastic Four, but today we received some even longer-awaited information regarding the film’s production.

In an interview with The Wrap, director Matt Shakman revealed that filming will commence in early 2024.

Additional details, including who will portray the members of Marvel’s first family remain sparse.

Shakman did elaborate on why leaving Paramount’s Star Trek 4 to work on the film was a no-brainer. He said:

“I had a great time working on ‘Star Trek’ for a little over a year, working closely with J.J. Abrams and everyone at Paramount. I love that franchise, and I love that cast that J.J. put together, and it would have been an unbelievable pleasure to work with them on the fourth installment there. But movies have different journeys and momentums and and schedules are a little bit mercurial, and so when the ‘Fantastic Four’ opportunity came up, it was just too hard to pass up, and to go back home to Marvel, a place that I worked on ‘WandaVision’ at, with those people who are wonderful collaborators.”

Now, writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are hard at work writing the script for Marvel’s first attempt at the Fantastic Four with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

