Marvel Studios Exec Confirms Talks About ‘Ant-Man 4’ Have Already Begun

We’re less than 10 days from the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; however, it looks like Marvel Studios is already making plans for yet another Ant-Man film!

Monday afternoon, the studio held a press conference for the film attended by the cast, director Peyton Reed, producer Stephen Broussard, and mastermind Kevin Feige. During that press conference, the group was asked about a potential fourth installment in the Ant-Man franchise by ComicBook.com. While most expected the group to remain mum on the subject, Broussard surprisingly confirmed that he, Feige, and Reed had already been discussing the idea.

“We’re already thinking about it,” he said. “It’s like, every movie’s its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You’re like, ‘Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?’

READ: William Jackson Harper to Appear in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

He added that there are so many possibilities and storylines to explore that it’s really tempting not to fantasize about where to take the characters next. He added, “The wheels start turning, you can’t help yourself. I don’t want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can’t help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin.”

So there you have it. A fourth Ant-Man films is very much on the table post Phase 5. But does that technically reveal anything about our characters’ fates following the events of Quantumania? Well, you’ll just have to wait and see. Stay tuned for when our review(s?) for the film goes live on The DisInsider next week!

In the meantime, you can check out all of the film’s preliminary reactions here.

Having previously directed the first two installments, now that Quantumania has wrapped filming, Reed is the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang a.k.a Stature in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023!

About Post Author

Related