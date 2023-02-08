The DisInsider

Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms Massive 7,000 Layoffs

Alex Lue February 8, 2023 1 min read

The Walt Disney Company is currently undergoing a massive re-shaping on its corporate end, and Disney CEO Bob Iger just confirmed that 7,000 Cast Members will be laid off.

In the Q1 2023 earnings call with Disney’s board members and shareholders, newly reappointed Disney CEO shared the news that “we [The Walt Disney Company] will be reducing our workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs, while this is necessary to address the challenges we are facing today…”

Iger continued, “I do not make this decision lightly. I have enormous respect and appreciation for the talent and dedication of our employees worldwide and mindful of the personal impact of these changes.”

While The Walt Disney Company has not shared exactly which segment of Cast Members will be laid off, Iger confirmed that the layoffs will be felt “worldwide,” indicating that sectors of the company globally will see staff reductions and more:

SOURCE: @ScottGustin via Twitter

