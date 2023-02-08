BREAKING: ‘Toy Story’, ‘Frozen’, AND ‘Zootopia’ Sequels In The Works At Disney!

Just announced at Disney’s first quarterly investor call of the year: sequels to Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are in the works.
Details were sparse, with updates promised in the near future.
This is a breaking story. Expect more updates shortly!
Just announced at Disney’s first quarterly investor call of the year: sequels to Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are in the works.
Details were sparse, with updates promised in the near future.
This is a breaking story. Expect more updates shortly!
More Stories
Composer Thomas Newman to Score Pixar’s ‘Elemental’
‘Encanto’ Composer Germaine Franco Becomes First Woman of Color to Win the Grammy For Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Holding Out For Halyx: Disney’s Forgotten Rock Band