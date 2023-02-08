The DisInsider

BREAKING: ‘Toy Story’, ‘Frozen’, AND ‘Zootopia’ Sequels In The Works At Disney!

Dempsey Pillot February 8, 2023 1 min read

Just announced at Disney’s first quarterly investor call of the year: sequels to Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia are in the works.

Details were sparse, with updates promised in the near future.

This is a breaking story. Expect more updates shortly!

