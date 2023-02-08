‘The Little Mermaid’ Will be Finished in March

During Disney’s D23 Expo last year, we were shown a full sequence for The Little Mermaid. Director Rob Marshall was in attendance and shared with the audience that while they are showing off footage the film was far finished visually. This was back in September, fast forward 5 months, Marshall has shared a new update.

While speaking with Collider, Mashall revealed some of the challenges of tackling the live-action adaptation in the middle of a pandemic, “The Little Mermaid, that I’m just finishing up now, has taken four-and-a-half years. COVID just kind of, you know, came right in the middle. We were a week away from filming, and we shut down, and then we had to come back up again. It’s the most challenging film I’ve ever done because of the visuals and how to create that. I mean, every moment of the entire film is choreographed because it had to be because there’s no gravity. How do you do that? That was crazy. I mean, to figure out how we do that.”

He would go on to share even more exciting news, that the film will complete post-production next month, “This film will be finished probably at the end of March.” While post-production may be in its final weeks, fans won’t have to wait long to see new footage for the film, as a new trailer is expected to debut this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy, with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina in voice roles. Rob Marshall directs from a screenplay written by David Magee and Jane Goldman, and a story by Magee, Marshall, and John DeLuca. Co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Lucamar Productions, Marc Platt Productions, and 5000 Broadway Productions.

The Little Mermaid swims onto the big screen on May 26, 2023.

