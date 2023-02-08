The DisInsider

Tim Allen Casually Confirms His Involvement In ‘Toy Story 5’

Dempsey Pillot February 8, 2023 2 min read

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - APRIL 26: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Tim Allen strikes a pose with Buzz Lightyear after taping an interview for Toy Story Land-exclusive segments with "Good Morning America" and "Nightline" airing on ABC, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Throughout the day, ABC shows, including "GMA," "Nightline," "The Viewâ" and "The Chew" will feature special segments about the new Toy Story Land opening June 30 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the new land, Walt Disney World Resort guests will "shrink" to the size of a toy to explore Andy's backyard, ride the Slinky Dog Dash coaster, go for a spin on Alien Swirling Saucers and experience 4D carnival midway games on Toy Story Mania! (Photo by Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

It’s the news that some believe is responsible for breaking Twitter. Toy Story 5 is happening.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon, alongside confirmation of a second Zootopia film and a third entry in the Frozen franchise, during The Walt Disney Company’s first quarterly meeting of the year.

While there were no other details about the new installments were revealed at the meeting, it only took a few hours before one Disney alum came forward with some additional information.

As if he wasn’t already busy returning to the world of The Santa Clause, Tim Allen a.k.a the OG Buzz Lightyear revealed that he will be returning as Star Command’s finest in the upcoming Toy Story sequel. He shared the news casually via Twitter.

Interestingly enough, he calls out Woody, which has been historically played by Tom Hanks. However, at the end of the last film, Woody’s decades-long arc came to an arguably satisfying conclusion. When we last saw both characters, they said a definitive goodbye.

At the same time, it seems as if Allen may have known about the announcement for a while. Could Hanks and the other cast members be playing coy? Does this mean that the next installment will see them somehow reunited?

At this time, there are more questions than answers; however, we expect more updates in the near future.

What do you think of the three sequels that were announced? Is there any one you’re particularly looking forward to? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Tim Allen via Twitter

