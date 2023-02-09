The DisInsider

Bob Iger Reportedly Open To Selling Hulu

Dempsey Pillot February 9, 2023 1 min read

Just in: Just a day after updating shareholders at The Walt Disney Company’s first quarterly call of the year, Bob Iger is making headlines yet again. This time, with even more news about his plans for the company’s streaming platforms.

On CNBC this morning, the CEO claimed that he was actually open to selling Hulu. This comes as a shock, considering that yesterday Iger boasted about major subscriber growth in the United States and Canada.

It’s also surprising because the company has a 66% stake in the company. They share ownership with Comcast. While many have predicted that Disney would do the logical thing and buyout Comcast’s remaining shares, Iger’s latest remarks prove that he’s open to doing the exact opposite.

He told the news outlet “Everything is on the table.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

SOURCE: Alex Sherman/CNBC

