New ‘Spider-Man’ Series Set At Amazon

As if the Spider-Verse wasn’t already confusing enough, a brand new Spider-Man series is in the early stages of production at Amazon.

According to Variety, the untitled series will reportedly follow the Spider-Man Noir variant of the character. It will take place in 1930s New York City. The main character will not be Peter Parker, but rather a much “older, grizzled superhero.”

The story will contained within a brand new universe. While many believe that Peter Parker’s black stealth suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home was a homage to the Noir look, this will actually be the first time this version of the hero appears in live-action.

Oren Uziel will write and executively produce the series, alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Sony exec Amy Pascal.

Now, this is the second Spidey-adjacent series to emerge from the streamer aside from the previously announced series Silk: Spider Society. And it will not be the last, as they outlet reports there are many other series in the works too.

For those unfamiliar with the character, he originally debuted in 2009 as a part of Marvel’s Noir Universe. His backstory involves him inheriting his powers after being bitten by a spider hidden in a stolen artifact. His powers are believed to come from a spider-god.

The character previously appeared in Into the Spider-Verse voiced by Nicolas Cage, as well as the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man. There he was voiced by Milo Ventimiglia (Heroes, This is Us).

SOURCE: Variety

About Post Author

Related