The Best ‘Toy Story 5’ Pitches So Far…

Dempsey Pillot February 9, 2023 4 min read

It’s been less than a day since The Walt Disney Company announced Toy Story 5. While it’s unclear what the future holds for Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang, the internet has already begun buzzing about next film – some even going so far as to pitch their ideas for the next adventure.

Some are good. Some are funny. Some are a bit unhinged. Still, we’ve compiled the best ones below for your enjoyment:

Funny enough, YouTuber Jacksfilms actually asked some of his subscribers to pitch their ideas for a 5th Toy Story film. Here are some of the reactions he’s gotten so far.

So far, all that’s known about the film is that Tim Allen is returning; however, we expect more details in the near future.

What would you like to see in Toy Story 5? Comment your pitches down below!

2 min read

Tim Allen Casually Confirms His Involvement In ‘Toy Story 5’

February 8, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Disney Calls Out “Alienated” Prices, Addresses Affordability Issues

February 8, 2023 Alex Lue
1 min read

Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms Massive 7,000 Layoffs

February 8, 2023 Alex Lue

