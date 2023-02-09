The Best ‘Toy Story 5’ Pitches So Far…

It’s been less than a day since The Walt Disney Company announced Toy Story 5. While it’s unclear what the future holds for Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang, the internet has already begun buzzing about next film – some even going so far as to pitch their ideas for the next adventure.

Some are good. Some are funny. Some are a bit unhinged. Still, we’ve compiled the best ones below for your enjoyment:

Toy Story 5 plot description:



Due to a poor economy, Sunnyside Daycare has closed. Andy, having returned from college, attempts to reclaim his toys, only to find they’ve all been sold or given away.



Andy spends the next 2 hours shopping on Amazon and Ebay to get them back. pic.twitter.com/MkDHIZMh0W — Fanjecture 🍿 (@Fanjecture) February 9, 2023

Toy Story 5: Andy dabbles in some dark art/occult stuff, gets trapped in one of the toys. — Olly Gibbs (@OllyGibbs) February 9, 2023

My Toy Story 5 pitch: Godfather II style half-prequel/half sequel. In flashbacks we follow Andy's father in the 60's growing up with Woody and eventually passing him down to Andy. In modern times, we see Andy preparing to be a father himself.. I'm outta characters, call me Pixar. — Mark Ricci (@MovieManMark) February 9, 2023

My pitch for Toy Story 5:



A post humanity wasteland that Woody and Bo are exploring and surviving in. Thirty minutes in it is revealed this is the world of Wall-E, they find the colony of the Buy N Large humans who landed back on earth. — Paul (@ALASocialist) February 9, 2023

Toy Story 5 pitch: Buzz and the gang become entangled in an organized crime ring and territory disputes led by warring blind bag & blind box toy families.



Call me, @Pixar — Dan Cunningham (@HonuDan) February 9, 2023

Toy Story 5 should be about Woody realizing he ruined Sid's life, by coming to contact with Sid's child. As a kid, Sid kid wanted to be an astronaut inspired by Buzz Lightyear, and then Woody traumatized him and ruined his creativity by revealing toys were alive, at the end of 1 https://t.co/LtOw2Zc9zK — Rosvel Salinas (@Rosvel92) February 9, 2023

Get ready, because Andy's gonna be a new dad who gives Woody and Buzz to his own little kid, and it is gonna WRECK us. Absolute devastation. I started crying just typing that. Start putting sandbags by your tear ducts now. https://t.co/W4DJgKcdyT — Devin Delliquanti (@DevDell) February 9, 2023

Toy Story 5

Andy graduates college, goes to work at Pixar, where he comes up with Toy Story 1 thru 4.

Now, he has to write TS5, but he's out of ideas. He needs his toys to come together, find him, and pitch him crap for TS5 before he's fired… on X-Mas!#YourBadToyStory5Pitch — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 9, 2023

35-year-old Andy is duped into trading all of his possessions in exchange for NFTs. When the market collapses, only Woody and Buzz can find the evil “CRYPTO-BROS” and rescue Andy’s things before it’s too late. #YourBadToyStory5Pitch — Matt (@themattprov) February 9, 2023

Funny enough, YouTuber Jacksfilms actually asked some of his subscribers to pitch their ideas for a 5th Toy Story film. Here are some of the reactions he’s gotten so far.

#YIAYtoy The toys witness a brutal murder. Only they know the serial killer's identity and only one man will believe them: Sid Phillips. — Charlie Richards (@CharltonAnimate) February 9, 2023

#YIAYtoy It takes place 10,000 years in the future, after humanity has died out. Buzz Lightyear, being made of plastic, is still alive. He carries Woody's sentient head, his body since long rotted away, across the wasteland, as they attempt find the rumored last human child. — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) February 9, 2023

Toy Story 5 is a 2 hour documentary on Forky’s struggles with addiction and sobriety, narrated by Rex

But there’s a really silly movie at the beginning about a guy making food for his boss, but he burns it and disguises fast food as his own, as I said very silly #YIAYtoy — Cole 🤙🏼 (@Ice_ColeDrink) February 9, 2023

Toy Story 5 the next generation follows a brand new cast of characters for the next generation of kids! With Exciting toys such as (Gotta go flamingo, Cocomelon Doll, Among us pop it and Funk Pops!) #YIAYtoy pic.twitter.com/mILlTGjv09 — Vidal (@vidal_moscoso) February 9, 2023

So far, all that’s known about the film is that Tim Allen is returning; however, we expect more details in the near future.

What would you like to see in Toy Story 5? Comment your pitches down below!

