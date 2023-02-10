All The Disney Projects We Expect To See Teased At This Year’s Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LVII happening this Sunday, as always, people are excited for the commercials, particularly the TV spots for all the big upcoming event movies and shows. Now, Disney has traditionally had a big presence during the event’s air time. With so many upcoming projects that have received little to no marketing, we decided to put together a list of spots that are most likely to make their debut.

Here are some of the biggest projects we expect to see teased:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Even though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next weekend, and marketing so close to the release might be considered pointless or redundant by fans, realistically Disney would be crazy not to capitalize on all the eyes watching the big game. We don’t expect a new trailer, but rather a clip or an extended spot with some more new footage. Think of it more as like a last minute push than a full on promo. If you’re curious about the film yourself, be on the lookout for our review of the film early next week!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The final chapter in James Gunn’s Guardians trilogy is one of the MCU’s most anticipated projects this year. And understandably so. Fans have been waiting for this sequel for years, due to several delays including Gunn’s initial firing and eventual re-hiring. The first trailer, released two months ago, promised a more somber tone and hinted at the possible death of one of the main characters. With just about 3 months till it hits theaters, we think it makes the most sense for Marvel to drop another tease with new footage for fans to analyze.

The Little Mermaid

If we had to bet money on one film that we’re absolutely certain will get airtime Sunday, it’s Rob Marshall’s remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey. It wouldn’t surprise me if they finally release a full trailer highlighting the visuals and Bailey’s singing and offering a first glimpse at Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula, as well as the live action depictions of Sebastian and Flounder. Just a few weeks ago, a leaked version of the trailer found its way on Twitter, but was quickly scrubbed. This led many to believe that Disney would release the official trailer soon after. That has yet to happen. And we speculate that one reason why it hasn’t is because the Studio has already paid for a highly-coveted spot during Sunday’s game.

Elemental

Similar to the first two, this is also an obvious pick. Not only because it’ll be out in the next few months, but because it’s also Disney’s only Pixar project this year – theatrically anyway. Because it’s last Pixar project didn’t do so well at the box office, we’re willing to bet that Disney wants to pump as much hype into this one as possible. Given that we already have a teaser for the film, we anticipate a new extended spot could premiere during the game. As much as we would love to see a full trailer, we think that Disney will wait just a little while longer to release it.

Secret Invasion

As the title indicates, Secret Invasion is shrouded in mystery. So much so, that we don’t even have a tentative release window for it. Besides the first trailer revealed at D23, all we really know is that it’s supposed to come out this year. Could Sunday’s sports event be the perfect time and place to finally reveal a release date? We think so. A few years ago, Disney+ unveiled a reel for all of its upcoming projects at the Super Bowl. At the very least, we anticipate something like that, but it would be nice to get a little more clarity about this project considering that after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania drops next week, we won’t have any more new Marvel content for 3 months. Something has to fill that gap.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Considering how much of a disappointment Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was, fans are both excited and nervous for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (myself included). While the first trailer helped calm a lot of those worries. and the film still 4 months away from hitting theaters, it’s possible we may not get any new Indiana Jones footage Sunday. However, given that it is such a massive franchise, one of the most anticipated films of the Summer, and Ford’s final performance as the character, it would be a no-brainer to use the Super Bowl as a way of building even more hype.

The Marvels

The Marvels has been under a lot of people’s radar. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, 2020’s WandaVision, and last year’s Ms. Marvel, the film will see Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan unite in the MCU for the first ever to save the world from a new galactic threat. Although it isn’t slated to come out until the end of the year, it would not be surprising if Disney took the opportunity to provide a first glimpse of the movie.

Peter Pan & Wendy

If we don’t get another Disney+ sizzle reel Sunday, it’s possible we may finally get an extended look at Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan remake, Peter Pan & Wendy. This is another purely speculative take because, as of right now, the film has no concrete release date. While we initially believed it would be released before The Little Mermaid hit theaters, the longer we go without any updates the more we’re inclined to believe Disney might be saving this project for the second half of 2023. Once again – this is purely speculation!

Are there any other big Disney projects you expect to see teased at this year’s Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments below!

