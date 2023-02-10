The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Composer Kris Bowers to Score Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Skyler Shuler February 10, 2023 1 min read

While fans anxiously await for the Super Bowl this week in hopes for a trailer for Marvel Studios’ newest series Secret Invasion, a new update has been revealed on the project.

According to Film Music Reporter, King Richard composer Kris Bowers has been tapped to score the upcoming Disney+ series. Bowers has already started working on the project and will stay at Disney to begin work on the score for their upcoming Haunted Mansion pic.

The series was created by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot). Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle also starring.

The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

5 min read

All The Disney Projects We Expect To See Teased At This Year’s Super Bowl

February 10, 2023 mattcarrasquillo
2 min read

New ‘Spider-Man’ Series Set At Amazon

February 9, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Marvel Studios Exec Confirms Talks About ‘Ant-Man 4’ Have Already Begun

February 7, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

1 min read

Composer Kris Bowers to Score Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

February 10, 2023 Skyler Shuler
5 min read

All The Disney Projects We Expect To See Teased At This Year’s Super Bowl

February 10, 2023 mattcarrasquillo
2 min read

Why You Need to Respect the Disney Remakes

February 10, 2023 Richard Schertzer
3 min read

Disney+ & Disney Junior Announce Cast and Release Date For ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’

February 9, 2023 Skyler Shuler