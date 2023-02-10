Composer Kris Bowers to Score Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

While fans anxiously await for the Super Bowl this week in hopes for a trailer for Marvel Studios’ newest series Secret Invasion, a new update has been revealed on the project.

According to Film Music Reporter, King Richard composer Kris Bowers has been tapped to score the upcoming Disney+ series. Bowers has already started working on the project and will stay at Disney to begin work on the score for their upcoming Haunted Mansion pic.

The series was created by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot). Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury from the film series, along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, with Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle also starring.

The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

