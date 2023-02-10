Disneyland Officially Delays Re-Opening of Toontown

The Disneyland Resort is opening new attractions and lands left and right, but Disney has officially delayed the re-opening of Toontown.

Disneyland Park is on the brink of re-opening Toontown, but Guests will have to wait until March 19th to experience the land in its entirety:

NEW: The reopening date for Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland is being pushed back to March 19 due to construction delays caused by winter storms, Disneyland confirms.



Disneyland previously announced the land would reopen on March 8. pic.twitter.com/ENmpxKwwvR — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 10, 2023

Saturday, March 19th marks the new re-opening date of Mickey’s Toontown, pushing back the opening date by 11 days from March 8th.

Scott Gustin reports:

“Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March 19. We can’t wait for our Guests to visit and experience the reimagined land.”

Toontown is the home of Disneyland’s crown jewel attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The all-new attraction is still accessible by virtual queue while Mickey’s Toontown undergoes an extended refurbishment.

The entirety of Toontown is being re-imagined, allowing Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin to receive some refurbishments while the rest of the land becomes an entirely new.

