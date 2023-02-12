The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

SEE IT: Disney Unveils Special Teaser For Its 100th Anniversary

Dempsey Pillot February 12, 2023 1 min read

It’s no secret that The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year.

While the company already kicked off its celebration at last year’s D23, it has unveiled a teaser for an even bigger celebration to come later this year.

While no other details were revealed about what the celebration would entail, the teaser hints that it will be geared towards the fans and the storytellers who have helped shape the company into what it is today.

The clip, titled “Disney100 Special Look,” is simultaneously heartwarming and inspiring.

You can check it out for yourself down below!

