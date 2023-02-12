The DisInsider

SEE IT: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Super Bowl Spot Unveiled

Dempsey Pillot February 12, 2023

A brand new look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was just unveiled at the Super Bowl!

Check out the new 30 second spot below!

