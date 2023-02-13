New Character Breakdowns For ‘Tron: Ares’

Later this year, filming begins on the next installment in the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares. While Jared Leto remains on board to star, some new character breakdowns have been revealed.

Eve: Female lead, Asian, 30-40. Human lead of the story. A tech genius, focused and full of Open heart, analytical and observant. One of the worlds best programmers. Reclusive, anti social, the way she connects with ares isn’t romantic but sympathetic connection. Someone who has an attractiveness. It should be noted, while this role was never cast, we at The DisInsider know at one point Liu Yifei (2020s Mulan live-action remake) was a name the studio was interested in for a role.

Athena: Female lead, 30-50. Imposing, cold and officious, driven solely by an innate urge Open to fulfll any directive she’s given without question, Athena is a member of an elite special forces unit and second in command. When Athena senses her superior has strayed from their assignment, she reports him without hesitation and quickly assumes his leadership role, intent on destroying him and fulfiling the directive at all costs. With incredible power and the inability to fear or doubt, Athena is a nearly unstoppable force, and a tragic figure. This role requires significant physicality, fight skills area plus…

Canus: Supporting male, 30-50. A battle worn soldier who suddenly experiences fear during a open battle and begins to question the meaning of war. His superior witnesses this unprecedented behavior and shows him sympathy.

Ed Dillinger Sr and Ed Dillinger Jr: Antagonists.

Ajay Patel: Male, supporting. tech guy, written Indian, could change.

Seth: Supporting male. Eve’s Assistant, with her a lot, a little humorous.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is attached to direct Tron: Ares, which is expected to begin filming in July and will shoot through October in Vancouver.

The script is written by Jesse Wigutow and is considered the sequel to Tron: Legacy, directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. However, it is unclear if Jeff Bridges, Garett Hedlund, and/or Olivia Wilde, or any other characters from Tron: Legacy will return or appear in any capacity for Tron: Ares.

