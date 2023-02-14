The DisInsider

‘Deadpool 3’ Adds ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin

Dempsey Pillot February 14, 2023 1 min read

This just in: The Crown star Emma Corrin is the latest actor to join Marvel’s highly anticipated Deadpool 3.

According to Deadline, although character details are being kept close to the vest, she is expected to be playing a villain.

READ: RUMOR – The Next Deadpool Film Gets A New Name, Channing Tatum In Talks To Join

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FILM, or whatever it winds up being called, is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free GuyThe Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will produce.

The film is scheduled to begin shooting later this year and is on track to be released in theaters on November 8th, 2024.

SOURCE: Deadline

