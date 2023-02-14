Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross Confirmed To Be President In ‘Captain America: New World Order’

With only a new trailer for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel kept a relatively low profile at this year’s Super Bowl. However, Kevin Feige is making up for it.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the head of Marvel Studios had quite a lot to say about ALL of the company’s upcoming projects. After discussing the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he confirmed some major news about the highly anticipated Captain America sequel New World Order

While it was already revealed that Harrison Ford would be replacing the late William Hurt in the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, it was unclear if the character had been up to since his last appearance in Black Widow. Fortunately, Kevin Feige finally clarified that Ross has now moved on up to the United States’ highest ranked position: President.

“He’s the President of the United States in the film,” Feige said. Recalling his role in Air Force Once, Feige humorously points out that this won’t be the first time Ford plays the the POTUS onscreen. But he also says that the title here will impact any kind of a rapport he had with Bucky prior to the events of the film.

“There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait and see what about the dynamic is so “incredible,” but something tells us Feige purposefully chose that word to tease the appearance of another hero in the film…

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

