Kevin Feige Praises Iman Vellani’s Performance In ‘The Marvels’, Teases ‘Secret Invasion’ Connection

With only a new trailer for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel kept a relatively low profile at this year’s Super Bowl. However, Kevin Feige is making up for it.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the head of Marvel Studios had quite a lot to say about ALL of the company’s upcoming projects. After discussing the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he provided a major spoiler for the mammoth sequel to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, The Marvels.

“[Kamala Khan] essentially steals ‘The Marvels’,” he said, when asked about which characters he believes will be crucial to the next arc within “The Multiverse Saga.” He adds, “Kamala Khan is a great new character in the pantheon. I was very pleased with [her show].”

READ: Plot Details For ‘The Marvels’ Surface, Goose Confirmed To Return

King Feige didn’t stop there though. He teased that the upcoming film will continue to explore one of the most popular conflicts in all of Marvel’s comic book history: the Kree-Skrull war. In addition to confirming that the film will explore the dynamic between Carol, Monica, and Kamala, he explains that “fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war.”

He said that while the film doesn’t follow the first Captain Marvel film sequentially, it follows it in terms of story. He also said the same thing about Secret Invasion; however, he made it clear that “tonally” the two “couldn’t be more different.”

The comparisons didn’t stop there though. Similar to the public, he compared Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan in The Marvel’s to Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker in all of his MCU appearances. “She can’t believe she’s with these other heroes, and can’t believe that she finds herself in these places. And that’s fun because we want to be that. I want to be that.”

READ: RUMOR – ‘The Marvels’ To Be Part Musical?

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Tessa Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Seo Jun Park, and Zenobia Shroff.

The film is expected to be connected to the Disney+ series’ Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. The highly-anticipated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and Megan McDonnell, who wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023, which was previously scheduled for February 2023 release.

SOURCE: EW

About Post Author

Related