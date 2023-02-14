New Production Updates On ‘Blade’ And ‘Spider-Man 4’

With only a new trailer for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel kept a relatively low profile at this year’s Super Bowl. However, Kevin Feige is making up for it.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the head of Marvel Studios had quite a lot to say about ALL of the company’s upcoming projects. After discussing the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he provided some major updates for not one but two highly anticipated Marvel films.

When asked the status of the studio’s seemingly cursed Blade film, Feige delivered a surprising tidbit of information.

“Cameras roll in, like, the next 10 weeks or so,” he said, affirming that new director Yann Demange was already down in Atlanta prepping for the shoot.

READ: ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Get New Release Dates

Considering that the film was on the verge of falling apart 4 months ago, the news should provide fans with comfort in knowing that the fan-favorite character is one step closer to finally returning to the big screen.

That’s not all! When asked about an update about a fourth Spider-Man film and where Peter Parker’s story would go next, Feige teased, “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Not the biggest updates, but two very promising ones that confirm Feige is constantly looking ahead. Hopefully, in the case of Spider-Man, he’s just looking “Miles” ahead.

Blade is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024, while Spider-Man 4 has still yet to be given a release date.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly

About Post Author

Related