Searchlight Sets Sights On Jonathan Majors Sundance Pic ‘Magazine Dreams’

Ahead of his big screen debut as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania this weekend, it appears that Jonathan Majors is about to scooped up by Disney again.

According to Deadline, the company’s Searchlight Pictures is nearing a deal to release his most recent indie project Magazine Dreams.

It’s unclear what the exact terms of the deal are; however, the outlet reports that Searchlight seemingly outbid other distributors such as Neon, Sony Pictures Classics, and HBO. Once the deal is finalized, we expect more information to come out about the film’s inevitable theatrical release.

This would mark Majors’ third – well, major – project this year following Quantumania and the upcoming Creed 3.

This marks the second film that Searchlight has nabbed from Sundance aside from Theater Camp.

Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, the film follows Majors as struggling body amateur bodybuilder named Killian Maddox. Embattled with anger issues and failing health due to steroid use, he goes to great lengths to achieve his dream of mainstream success.

It’s believed that both the film and Majors’ performance could become a huge contenders in next year’s awards race.

We’ll update this story with more information once the deal is finalized!

SOURCE: Deadline

