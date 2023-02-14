The New ‘Fantastic Four’ Will Be The Foundation Of Marvel Studios’ Future

With only a new trailer for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel kept a relatively low profile at this year’s Super Bowl. However, Kevin Feige is making up for it.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the head of Marvel Studios had quite a lot to say about ALL of the company’s upcoming projects. After discussing the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he spoke briefly about the studio’s highly anticipated Fantastic Four film.

After teasing the rest of Marvel’s upcoming slate, Feige decided to explain why he is taking his time to assemble the team and create the best film possible.

READ: RUMOR – Austin Butler In The Running For Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

He told EW, “The Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after [Secret Wars] in the comics.”

He acknowledged how several attempts had previously been made to adapt Marvel’s first family for the big screen, and why his version needs to be different. “There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU,” he said. “That’s something that is really exciting for us.”

Teasing a big announcement in the near future, Feige concluded the interview by stating that the family would be “a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”

Now, the last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are hard at work writing the script for Marvel’s first attempt at the Fantastic Four with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly

About Post Author

Related