Moon Girl Makes Her Parks Debut At Disneyland

Just days after the debut of her animated series on the Disney Channel, Moon Girl has arrived as a meet-able and greet-able character at Disneyland California Adventure.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon via Marvel Entertainment’s official Twitter account.

To celebrate the occasion, the show’s stars and creative team, including Diamond White (‘Lunella Lafayette’ aka ‘Moon Girl’), Fred Tatasciore (‘Devil Dinosaur’), Alfre Woodard (‘Mimi’), Libe Barer (‘Casey’), Gary Anthony Williams (‘Pops’), and Steve Loter (executive producer).

You can see some of the photos from the event down below, and even more on Marvel’s official website.

The cast of Marvel’s #MoonGirlAndDevilDinosaur celebrates Moon Girl’s arrival at Disney California Adventure! 🌙 Read more: https://t.co/xZn1guewFA pic.twitter.com/9lScnes7BP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 16, 2023

Based on the Marvel comics feature the characters of the same name, the series revolves around 13-year-old super-genius Lunella and the ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally transports to present-day New York via a time vortex. After a bit on animosity, , the duo eventually work together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

In addition to the previously mentioned cast, Laurence Fishburne also serves as executive producer and he has a recurring role as The Beyonder, “a curious and mischievous trickster.”



While only two episodes have aired so far, the season’s slated to have guest appearances by Gideon Adlon (Sick), Pamela Adlon (Recess), Anna Akana (Ant-Man), Ian Alexander (The Last of Us Part II), Alison Brie (Community), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Luis Guzmán (Wednesday), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (RESPECT), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Paul Scheer (Veep), Cobie Smulders (Avengers), Wesley Snipes (Blade) and more!

The series has already been renewed for a second season.

