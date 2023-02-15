New Spot For ‘The Little Mermaid’ Reveals First Look At Flounder, Prince Eric

We’ve all been waiting for some new The Little Mermaid footage, and it is finally here! However, it’s not exactly what you would expect.

Wednesday afternoon, Princess Ariel herself (Halle Bailey) took to Twitter to share a brand new 30 second spot for the film.

In the brief new tease, there are many bits of previously released footage, but there are also fresh looks at Flounder, Prince Eric, and even Ariel’s sisters.

Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself down below!

i’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid 🧜🏽‍♀️just 100 days until it arrives in theaters! 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ux8os3EKFD — Halle (@HalleBailey) February 15, 2023

