The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

New Spot For ‘The Little Mermaid’ Reveals First Look At Ursula, Prince Eric

Dempsey Pillot February 15, 2023 2 min read

We’ve all been waiting for some new The Little Mermaid footage, and it is finally here! However, it’s not exactly what you would expect.

Wednesday afternoon, Princess Ariel herself (Halle Bailey) took to Twitter to share a brand new 30 second spot for the film.

In the brief new tease, there are many bits of previously released footage, but there are also fresh looks at Flounder, Prince Eric, and even Ariel’s sisters.

Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself down below!

Now, hopefully we get a longer look in the form of an official trailer soon. The anticipation is killing us!

READ: New Details on ‘The Little Mermaid’ Inspired Novel ‘Against The Tide’ Revealed

The Little Mermaid  will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

New Character Breakdowns For ‘Tron: Ares’

February 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
5 min read

All The Disney Projects We Expect To See Teased At This Year’s Super Bowl

February 10, 2023 mattcarrasquillo
2 min read

‘The Little Mermaid’ Will be Finished in March

February 8, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

Next Star Wars Films To Be Unveiled At 2023 Star Wars Celebration

February 16, 2023 JeremyWrites
2 min read

RUMOR: ‘Fantastic Four’ To Begin Casting This Month

February 16, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Evangeline Lilly Is Ready For A Wasp Solo Film

February 16, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
3 min read

Jonathan Majors On Playing Kang the Conqueror(s)

February 16, 2023 Dempsey Pillot