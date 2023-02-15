New Spot For ‘The Little Mermaid’ Reveals First Look At Ursula, Prince Eric

We’ve all been waiting for some new The Little Mermaid footage, and it is finally here! However, it’s not exactly what you would expect.

Wednesday afternoon, Princess Ariel herself (Halle Bailey) took to Twitter to share a brand new 30 second spot for the film.

In the brief new tease, there are many bits of previously released footage, but there are also fresh looks at Flounder, Prince Eric, and even Ariel’s sisters.

Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself down below!

i’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid 🧜🏽‍♀️just 100 days until it arrives in theaters! 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ux8os3EKFD — Halle (@HalleBailey) February 15, 2023

Now, hopefully we get a longer look in the form of an official trailer soon. The anticipation is killing us!

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

Aside from Bailey, the film stars Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

