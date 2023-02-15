Patrick Stewart Teases The Return Of Professor X & Magneto In Future MCU Projects

Just when you thought you had seen the last of Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor has revealed that he may still have some work to do in the MCU.

In an exclusive interview with ET Online, while promoting the third and final season of Picard, the iconic actor revealed that there may be at least one more appearance as the character in the cards for him.

While he outright said he couldn’t confirm his return, moments later he name-dropped Sir Ian McKellen and basically said that the two both have “plans” to return.

He literally said, “We’re not done, Sir Ian and myself…[We’ve] got plans.”

So now, the question is obviously not when, but where could the two appear together next? Although most would argue that it’s too early to say anything is certain, one pretty reliable scooper may have already filled in the blanks.

Shortly after the interview went live, the Twitter user MyTimeToShineHello quote tweeted the news and wrote “Deadpool 3 and Secret Wars.”

Deadpool 3 and Secret Wars https://t.co/RbnyD5nE9Y — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 15, 2023

Now, obviously nothing is certain. And Marvel can change anything at a moment’s notice. Remember, for a time, there were rumors that Michael Fassbender’s version of Magneto would appear in Multiverse of Madness. As we all now know, that never happened. But it’s still unclear if it happened and Marvel decided to pull the plug for one reason or another.

However, both Deadpool 3 and Secret Wars are rumored to be major multiversal films. So it would make sense for the characters to appear, even in small cameo roles.

Whatever happens, the biggest takeaway from this exchange with Stewart is that he knows he’ll be back. And whether Marvel likes it or not, he’s made it clear that when he comes back he will not be alone.

Should McKellen come back, it remains unclear if his version of Magneto will be the same from the original X-Men movies. Stewart’s Professor X turned out to be the version from the recently revived 90s X-Men cartoon. Because of his death, as we previously reported, the upcoming continuation will follow an updated roster of mutants led by Magneto. Therefore that version of Magneto might actually be the version we see carried over to the live-action MCU.

Once again, nothing is confirmed. For that reason we obviously urge you to take all of this with a huge grain of salt.

Would you be open to seeing both actors return to their respective roles though? Sound off below!

While we wait and see, mark your calendars for Deadpool 3 and Secret Wars which hit theaters on November 8, 2024 and May 1, 2026 respectively.

