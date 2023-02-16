‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Season 2 Debuting on Disney+ March 31

Today, Disney+ revealed the new trailer and premiere date for season two of the Disney+ Original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., which dives into the highs and lows of teen romance, while capturing the beauty of Hawaii. The Disney Branded Television series which was nominated for four CAFE Emmy’s is produced by 20th Television and premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+.

When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said goodbye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers, and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Grown-ish) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story” ) stars as Steph Denisco, Mapuana Makia (Finding Ohana) as Noelani, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles, Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Dr. Lee, Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Walter, and joining the cast this season is Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S trilogy) as Nico.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang. Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Matt Kuhn, and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

Season one of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is currently available to stream on Disney+. All four seasons of Doogie Howser, M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris will be available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. starting March 15.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

