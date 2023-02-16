Evangeline Lilly Is Ready For A Wasp Solo Film

Evangeline Lilly has been a part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe for nearly a decade. Introduced as the daughter of Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne in the 2015’s Ant-Man film, she was given a suit and would subsequently fight alongside Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

This weekend, the actress returns to the role for a fourth time in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But she’s made it clear that she would love to keep playing the character, even in a potential solo film.

Now, because the hero has been such a staple of The Avengers in the comics, there are some fans who feel like a solo project is a no-brainer. So the idea isn’t entirely without basis. Some might even recall that shortly after the first film’s release co-writer Adam McKay teased the possibility of solo Wasp film in an interview with IGN.

While those plans obviously never came to fruition, during the film’s recent global press conference the question came up again. And it was directed right at the King of Marvel Studios himself, Kevin Feige.

Surprisingly, Feige did not shoot the down the idea. Instead, he said, “The opportunities within the

MC are endless, as they are in the multiverse. So, we will have to see what happens in the future.”

Immediately after, Feige’s response, Lilly vocalized how much she would be up for the challenge. “Just for the record,” she said, ” if that opportunity did present itself, I’m fully suited up and ready to go.”

So, what are the odds that we actually see a solo project with Lilly’s Wasp in the future? While we don’t have an exact answer for that, we will say that with a platform like Disney+, the odds of a solo project happening now are greater than a decade ago. However, because there are so many other projects in active development at Marvel Studios, it ultimately depends on if there’s a good enough story to justify having the character return.

Regardless of where the character appears next, we’re just happy to see Lilly back doing the character justice.

Now, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may not hit theaters until this weekend, but you can check out all of the film’s preliminary reactions here.

Having previously directed the first two installments, now that Quantumania has wrapped filming, Reed is the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang a.k.a Stature in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen.

