Next Star Wars Films To Be Unveiled At 2023 Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars fans, rejoice! With the last theatrical release being in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s sounding like we will finally be getting more information regarding new theatrical films at this year’s Star Wars Celebration!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plans might include Damon Lindelof’s film he is lead writing and also Taika Waititi’s still in development mystery project. Lindelof was reported be writing a film taking place after Rise of the Skywalker with Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.

This seems like the film most furthest in the process, with Taika’s in the works still and also the confirmed Shawn Levy led project. There was also an interesting rumor making the rounds about a possible continuation of Rey’s adventures in the galaxy far, far away, so perhaps that gets confirmed as well!

With quite a few live action Star Wars series coming to Disney + including: Mandalorian Season Three, The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and the just wrapped Skeleton Crew, Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years and hopefully that includes a new slate of films.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

About Post Author

Related