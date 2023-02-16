Report: Marvel Studios Disney+ Output Moving Forward

We may only get two Marvel Studios Disney+ series in 2023, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.
Per the trade, in a report regarding Disney+ content output, they highlight Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion are the only sure bets to come out this year. Meaning, Hawkeye spinoff Echo, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos are likely to debut in 2024. They also note that projects in development for the streamer such as Nova, are now on a slower path of development.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly confirming that the “pace they put out Disney+ shows will change.” According to sources, development on the studios’ theatrical projects are not affected and continues to be developed at their normal pace.
During Marvel Studios Phase 4, they released 18 projects across theatrical and streaming, which included Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Werewolf By Night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and I Am Groot.
More Stories
Kang The Conqueror: Who Is This Formidable Foe?
Patrick Stewart Teases The Return Of Professor X & Magneto In Future MCU Projects
The New ‘Fantastic Four’ Will Be The Foundation Of Marvel Studios’ Future