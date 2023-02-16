RUMOR: Fantastic Four To Begin Casting This Month

It goes without saying that the most-talked about movie on Marvel’s upcoming slate is Fantastic Four. That’s because of all the secrecy surrounding it. More specifically, all the secrecy surrounding the casting process. While there have been numerous rumors about the cast for the last 3 years, today we have one more that seems as promising as ever.

According to Deadline’s Justin Kroll, Marvel might finally be casting its first actor(s) for the film this month!

In a tweet posted Thursday afternoon, the reporter said that “While the film won’t shoot till top [2024], word around town is the Marvel will begin gearing up casting F4 this month.”

He added that there are no names rumored at the moment, but that the “belief” is Sue Storm is expected to be the first of the bunch to get cast.

You can see the tweet down below.

While the film won’t shoot till top of 24, word around town is the Marvel will begin gearing up casting process of F4 this month. No names rumored for now but the belief is the focus will be casting Sue Storm first and building out the rest of team after she is set. Stay Tuned — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) February 16, 2023

Just last week director Matt Shakman was seen having lunch with actress Mila Kunis, which led many to believe she may be in the running for the film. While they were more than likely actually just having lunch, this new rumor adds more fuel to the speculative fire.

Despite this rumor coming from someone at a major trade, as always, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. As Kroll even says in a follow-up tweet, even if casting begins, we may not know the names for the next few months because of how “thorough” Feige and company are being with their search.

READ: The New ‘Fantastic Four’ Will Be The Foundation Of Marvel Studios’ Future

Now, the last we heard, the film isn’t on track to begin shooting until next year. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are hard at work writing the script for Marvel’s first attempt at the Fantastic Four with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

Fantastic Four hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

SOURCE: Deadline’s Justin Kroll

