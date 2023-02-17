Kang Arrives at Avengers Campus

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here and it is the first we see of the new big bad of the MCU, Kang the Conqueror. Now, Kang has arrived at Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort.

From the Disney Parks Blog, “Kang the Conqueror has slipped through time and arrived at Avengers Campus! Quite possibly the biggest threat Ant-Man and The Wasp have ever encountered, Kang moves stealthily throughout the campus, engaging recruits and seeking information on the heroes in this timeline. Be on the lookout. Kang is only at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time.”

Kang joins the growing list of new heroes to arrive at Avengers Campus as Marvel Studios projects hit theaters and Disney+ including Werewolf By Night, Shuri’s Black Panther, M’Baku, Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, Ms. Marvel, America Chavez, The Mighty Thor, Professor Hulk, and more.

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a.

In theaters now, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

