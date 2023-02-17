‘The Marvels’ Moves to November, ‘Haunted Mansion’ Moves to July

Disney and Marvel Studios has shifted two of its biggest movies of 2023, The Marvels and Haunted Mansion. The Marvels also debuts its first poster along with the new release date.

The Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel sequel has been pushed off its July 28 release date. The blockbuster is now set to release on November 10. A November release makes sense as it did really well for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year. Haunted Mansion will now take over the July 28 date, two full weeks earlier from its August 11 date. Make sure to check out our newest report on what we know so far about the attraction-based movie.

The move comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated the company would focus on better curating brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. Marvel will slow down and spread out its Disney+ TV output after releasing a breakneck 18 projects across Disney+ and theatrical in 2021 and 2022.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

