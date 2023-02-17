Two More Original Series Get Canceled At Disney+

It’s been a few weeks since word spread that Disney would not be moving forward with any more episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society. Friday, the streamer revealed that it was cancelling two more of its original series.

According to TVLine, the streamer is not moving forward with any more episodes of Big Shot or The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Similar to Benedict Society, both series had two seasons under their belt.

Now, there had already been speculation about Big Shot‘s cancellation after star John Stamos recently signed onto another project at Amazon.

Conversely, the future for The Mighty Ducks had already started to look after franchise star Emilio Estevez exited the series in 2021.

TVLine reports that both shows were axed due to low viewership numbers.

