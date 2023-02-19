RUMOR: Tom Holland Signs ‘Secret’ New Deal With Sony & Marvel

Since going out on a high note with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has been relatively radio silent about his future in the MCU. It’s literally been over a year, and there has been no news about any new deal or Spider-Man film in the works, until now…

Now, we just want to preface this report with the fact that you should take this information with a grain of salt because it has not been confirmed by Marvel, Sony, or any of the major trades. Instead, it’s been revealed from the anonymous scooping account on Twitter MyTimeToShineHello.

Sunday morning, the account posted four very ominous tweets about Tom Holland. While the first looked like some bad fan artwork featuring Holland as Zelda in a fictitious Netflix show, the second read: “Holland signed his huge new deal IN SECRET.”

Holland signed his new huge deal IN SECRET — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 19, 2023

This, obviously alluding to the fact that Holland brokered a deal between Marvel and Sony to continue playing the character officially for much longer than any of the other previous Spider-Man actors have. But notice, that the account put the last two words in caps. That’ll be important in a minute

The next tweet read: “Tom Holland the lead in Kang Dynasty LET’S GOOO.”

Tom Holland the lead in Kang Dynasty LET'S GOOO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 19, 2023

Pretty self-explanatory, right? The account suggests that Peter Parker will be a pivotal character in the next Avengers movie. If true, it raises a question about how that will work considering that he’s been forced into a life of obscurity following the events of No Way Home.

While the account’s last tweet doesn’t answer that question, it does provide a bit of an updated timeline for the upcoming MCU movies. The last tweet reads: “Spider-Man 4 will come out before Secret Wars.”

Spider-Man 4 will come out before Secret Wars — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 19, 2023

Whether this means that Spider-Man 4 is the last film before Avengers: Secret Wars, or that fans should expect another Spider-Man movie between now and Secret Wars, it’s the most news we’ve gotten about the character in (what feels like) forever.

Earlier this week, Kevin Feige provided a minor yet promising update on Spider-Man 4, which means that the character’s next arc is certainly still on the forefront of his mind. So it’s only a matter of time before get some more information about it.

Given that the account has quite a good track record with its seemingly random “scoops,” a reasonable person would be inclined to believe that all of this might be true. Sadly, if any of it is true, Sony and Marvel might want to continue to keep it close to the vest until a major event like CinemaCon or San Diego Comic-Con – the former which is a little over a month away.

SOURCE: MyTimeToShineHello

