Jonathan Majors Confirmed To Appear In ‘Loki’ Season 2

In the finale for the first season of Loki, Loki’s female variant Sylvie notably killed the Kang variant revealed to be behind the Time Variance Authority, Jonathan Majors‘ He Who Remains. Before his untimely demise, he tried to make both Sylvie and Loki understand that he was one of many – and that he was arguably the most merciful.

If there was anything audiences should take away from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s that he was right.

The main version of Kang that Scott and the rest of the “ant-fam” meet in the film – and are forced to face off against – is determined to wipe out entire timelines! Despite Scott beating him and banishing him to a subatomic state, both of the film’s post-credit scenes assure us that we have not seen the last of the character. In fact, the second scene specifically guarantees that we’ll see him much sooner than later.

Now, the first scene obviously sets up Avengers: Kang Dynasty, with the introduction of the Council of Kangs, but the second seems to be a clip ripped straight from the second season of Loki. In it, Loki and Mobius discover another one of Kang’s variants named Victor Timely trying to blend into the 1900s. With neither Loki or Mobius slated to appear in any other upcoming Marvel project, the implication is obvious: Jonathan Majors will return for the second season of Loki.

While it was initially unclear how many episodes we should expect Majors in, according to our friends over at The Cosmic Circus, it appears that he may appear in up to three different episodes. The site also claims that it is very possible that he may appear as additional variants other than Timely. Sadly, we still have to wait until the season drops this Summer to see for ourselves!

Loki was the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series to receive a second season following strong reviews and streaming numbers on Disney+.

Moon Knight directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing all six episodes. Also returning from season one is Sophie Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie and Ravonna Renslayer respectively. Eugene Cordero has been upped to series regular for the upcoming season. Kate Dickie, Rafael Casal, and Academy Award nominee Ke Huy Quan are slated to appear as well!

As mentioned before, Loki season 2 is expected to begin streaming on Disney+ this summer as a part of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania is in theaters now! You can check out our review below!

