SEE IT: 20th Century Studios’ ‘Boston Strangler’ Trailer and Poster

Boston Strangler from 20th Century Studios and writer/director Matt Ruskin premieres March 17, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The trailer and poster for the true-crime thriller about the trailblazing reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s have debuted.

Boston Strangler stars two-time Oscar® nominee Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean), Emmy® nominee Carrie Coon (Fargo, The Gilded Age), Alessandro Nivola (Amsterdam), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Bill Camp (Joker), and Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation). Written and directed by Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights), the film is produced by Ridley Scott (The Martian), Kevin J. Walsh (House of Gucci), Michael Pruss (American Woman), Josey McNamara (Promising Young Woman), and Tom Ackerley (I, Tonya), with Michael Fottrell (The Fate of the Furious) and Sam Roston serving as executive producers. Sam Roston is overseeing for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

ABC Audio also released the trailer today for Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler, a true-crime companion podcast to the film Boston Strangler. The three-part narrative series premieres on Wednesday, March 1, and serves as the first collaboration between ABC Audio and 20th Century Studios, both of which are part of The Walt Disney Company. Award-winning journalist and author Dick Lehr hosts the show, which draws from the ABC News archive and features new interviews with relatives of those involved in the case. Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, SiriusXM, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy, and the ABC News app.

Image: 20th Century Studios

