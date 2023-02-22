Will Gina Carano Return to ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Star Wars’?

The Star Wars universe is expanding with season three of The Mandalorian, but where is Gina Carano?

MMA fighter turned actress Gina Carano will not be returning for season three of The Mandalorian, leaving fans wondering what’s next for her Cara Dune character.

Bryce Dallas Howard (left) with Gina Carano as Cara Dune (right) in THE MANDALORIAN season one, streaming exclusively on Disney+

At the conclusion of The Mandalorian season two, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company announced that they would be parting ways with Gina Carano after a series of controversial Tweets lead to various internet wars.

As a result, every Star Wars fan is left wondering what happened to Cara Dune?

Gina Carano’s Star Wars Show Scrapped

Before the departure of Carano, Lucasfilm announced a spin-off series for the actresses’ character: Rangers of the New Republic.

Now, Ranger Cara Dune is either off an her own adventure throughout the galaxy far, far away, or something even worse: dead.

(Left to right) Gina Carano is Cara Dune, Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Carl Weathers is Greef Karga in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+

Not to state that Lucasfilm would kill off Dune, but the ex-Rebellion shock trooper is either on an off-screen mission, eliminating the need of Gina Carano reprising her role, or was lost in battle as Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) continued to advance Nevarro.

With Rangers of the New Republic officially off the shelf, showrunner Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are moving forward with the upcoming Ahsoka show, starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character and characters from Star Wars: Rebels.

More about The Mandalorian

Learn more about the main characters of the franchise:

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal): The protagonist of the series, he is a skilled bounty hunter who adheres to a strict code of honor. He is a member of the Mandalorian culture and wears the iconic Mandalorian armor, which he uses to protect himself and those he cares about. Grogu (aka “The Child” or “Baby Yoda”): A mysterious and powerful infant of the same species as the legendary Jedi Master Yoda, he is a key figure in the series and the Mandalorian’s main companion. He has a strong connection to the Force and possesses incredible abilities that make him a valuable asset. Cara Dune (Gina Carano): A former Rebel shock trooper, she is a skilled fighter and ally to the Mandalorian. She has a tough exterior but cares deeply for those she trusts and is willing to risk her life to protect them. Greef Karga (Carl Weathers): A former magistrate turned ally, he is the leader of the bounty hunter guild that employs the Mandalorian. He has a complicated history with the Mandalorian but eventually becomes a valuable ally in his quest to protect Grogu. Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito): The main antagonist of the series, he is a former officer of the Imperial Security Bureau who seeks to acquire Grogu for his own nefarious purposes. He is a cunning and ruthless adversary who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

These characters and their relationships drive the plot of The Mandalorian and keep viewers coming back for more. Though Gina Carano will not be returning to reprise her role of Cara Dune, fans are hoping to learn what became of the character.

