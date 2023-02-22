Stella Meghie to Direct Multiple Episodes of Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) has signed on to direct multiple episodes of Marvel Studios upcoming series Wonder Man, Deadline has learned.
Meghie joins the directing team, which also includes Shang-Chi and the Legend Ten Rings director Daniel Destin Cretton. Andrew Guest is serving as head writer. Cretton will also executive produce along with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to star as the titular hero alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, who is back as Trevor Slattery. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project. Though production details were reported on last year.
For those unfamiliar with the character, his real name is Simon Williams. While he was originally conceived as a villain in the 1960s, he was later reimagined as a hero and went on to be a founding member and key leader of the West Coast Avengers.
Unlike most of the characters in the MCU, Williams does not have any superpowers. Rather, he relies on his swift intellect and combat skills to fight crime. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also helps whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.
Stella Meghie is no stranger to working with The Walt Disney Company as she was on the creative team for Walt Disney Animation Studios Encanto. She was also attached to write and direct the Princess and the Frog spinoff series Tiana. When Meghie decided to only serve as exec producer on that series, Disney still very much wanted to work with her beyond that and Marvel Studios came calling.
