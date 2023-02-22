‘The Mandalorian’ Character Posters Debut

Disney+ released photos of showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau and star Pedro Pascal posing for photographs at the opening of “The Forge: Inspired by The Mandalorian” exhibit in London today to celebrate Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3. New character posters for The Mandalorian with Grogu, Greef Karga, and Bo-Katan also debuted today to mark the one-week countdown to the premiere of the third season.

The acclaimed, Emmy®-winning series from Lucasfilm launches Season 3 one week from today on Wednesday, March 1, exclusively on Disney+.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

