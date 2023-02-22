The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere: Why It’s Shorter Than Fans Expected and What to Expect Next

The Star Wars universe is rapidly expanding and The Mandalorian is kicking off with a far shorter premiere runtime than fans were expecting.

The Mandalorian season three premiere runtime is a reported 35 minutes, marking one of the shortest episodes to date:

The Mandalorian Season 3 EP 1



35 minutes 16 seconds



#lucasfilm #StarWars #TheMandalorian #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/a09PLq50a0 — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) February 22, 2023

Like all rumors, take this information with a grain of salt. However, with Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) return to the world of George Lucas being a bit shorter than every Star Wars fan was anticipating for, it’s clear that showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are leaving longer runtimes for future episodes.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin | Credit: Lucasfilm

With season three finally addressing the matter of Grogu’s blood being used for a cloning process of the Galactic Empire, Lucasfilm is using the season three premiere as a quick reminder of what’s at stake for The Mandalorian franchise.

Setting the scene with the 35 minutes allotted, The Mandalorian could start out slower than expected, setting the overall arrival of Mando and “Baby Yoda” to Mandalore and the capital Sundari.

Season three will also be introducing a plethora of new Mandalorian figures, unlocking the overarching mythologies of what exact creed Din Djarin believes in.

More about The Mandalorian

Take a closer look at the main characters of the franchise:

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal): The protagonist of the series, he is a skilled bounty hunter who adheres to a strict code of honor. He is a member of the Mandalorian culture and wears the iconic Mandalorian armor, which he uses to protect himself and those he cares about. Grogu (aka “The Child” or “Baby Yoda”): A mysterious and powerful infant of the same species as the legendary Jedi Master Yoda, he is a key figure in the series and the Mandalorian’s main companion. He has a strong connection to the Force and possesses incredible abilities that make him a valuable asset. Cara Dune (Gina Carano): A former Rebel shock trooper, she is a skilled fighter and ally to the Mandalorian. She has a tough exterior but cares deeply for those she trusts and is willing to risk her life to protect them. Greef Karga (Carl Weathers): A former magistrate turned ally, he is the leader of the bounty hunter guild that employs the Mandalorian. He has a complicated history with the Mandalorian but eventually becomes a valuable ally in his quest to protect Grogu. Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito): The main antagonist of the series, he is a former officer of the Imperial Security Bureau who seeks to acquire Grogu for his own nefarious purposes. He is a cunning and ruthless adversary who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

These characters and their relationships drive the plot of The Mandalorian and keep viewers coming back for more. Though Gina Carano will not be returning to reprise her role of Cara Dune, fans are hoping to learn what became of the character.

SOURCE: @Cryptic4KQual via Twitter

