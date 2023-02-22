‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Has Already Been Written

The third season of The Mandalorian officially debuts on Disney+ one week from today. And surprisingly we’ve already gotten a promising update on the series fourth season.

Speaking with BFMTV Inside earlier this week, powerhouse producer and series creator Jon Favreau revealed that the entire season has already been scripted!

“Season four? Yeah, I’ve written it already,” he told the outlet. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story, so we mapped it out – Dave [Filoni] and I.”

He explained that he took his time to write each episode, but was also careful to make sure that there was a clear connection to the upcoming Ahsoka solo series.

“I was writing it [season four] during post-production [of season three], because all of it needs to feel like a continuation and one full story, and he’s [Dave Filoni] doing ‘Ahsoka’, which I’m producing with him, but he’s the writer and showrunner on that. So to understand what’s happening on other shows, even ‘Skeleton Crew’, all take place in the same Star Wars time period so there’s a lot more we need to keep in mind, and stuff we’ve built up to from previous seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’ as well.”

While plot details are scarce, Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, who, following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, has taken Jedi Padwan – Grogu, back under his wing. Also returning to the series will be Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Emily Swallow, also reprising their roles. This year they’ll be joined by franchise newcomers Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows.

Season three will also see Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers and fan-favourite Bryce Dallas Howard, all return to the rotating director’s chair. Famuyiwa is also co-executive producing this season.

The first episode of The Mandalorian‘s third season will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning March 1st.

