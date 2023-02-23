The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

BREAKING: Steven Yeun Joins Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Dempsey Pillot February 23, 2023 1 min read

According to Deadline’s Justin Kroll, Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun has joined the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts!

The trade reports that Yeun’s role, while under wraps, is MAJOR. They say that it will “not only significant [be] to this film but a major role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

This is a developing story. More details to come!

