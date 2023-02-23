BREAKING: Steven Yeun Joins Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

According to Deadline’s Justin Kroll, Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun has joined the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts!
The trade reports that Yeun’s role, while under wraps, is MAJOR. They say that it will “not only significant [be] to this film but a major role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
This is a developing story. More details to come!
More Stories
Jonathan Majors Confirmed To Appear In ‘Loki’ Season 2
RUMOR: Tom Holland Signs ‘Secret’ New Deal With Sony & Marvel
‘The Marvels’ Moves to November, ‘Haunted Mansion’ Moves to July