Rihanna Confirmed To Perform At This Year’s Oscars

The internet might still be recovering from Rihanna’s breathtaking halftime performance at Super Bowl XVII, but it seems that the international popstar has already lined up another live gig.

Thursday, ABC revealed that Rihanna will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” live at this year’s Academy Awards.

Rihanna. 'Lift Me Up.' LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/5JYuRrf7Hi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 23, 2023

Traditionally the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invites the musicians behind the year’s Oscar-nominated picks for Best Original Song to perform, so it’s not a major surprise. Considering that the singer also recently revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, however, some might be shocked to see her commit to what will definitely be another energy-draining performance. Still, that same perseverance is why people love her.

Rihanna originally wrote and performed the song for last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Her nomination for Best Original Song is one of 5 nominations the film received, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, and Best Actress. Angela Bassett is currently the favorite to win the latter award.

The 95th annual Academy Awards airs exclusively on ABC on March 12th at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to stream exclusively on Disney+ now.

