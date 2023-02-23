The DisInsider

‘Rogers: The Musical’ Coming to Disney California Adventure

Skyler Shuler February 23, 2023 2 min read

Harris Turner as Musical Hulk, Jason Scott Macdonald as Musical Thor, Aaron Nedrick as Musical Iron Man, Tom Feeney as Musical Captain America, Avery Gillham as Musical Hawkeye, Meghan Manning as Musical Black Widow, and Nico Dejesus as Musical Ant-Man in a scene still from Marvel Studios' HAWKEYE. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Today, Disney Parks confirmed recent rumors that Rogers: The Musical is coming to the Hyperion at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩

Rogers: The Musical is a Broadway musical based on Steve Rogers, the first Captain America, with music by Marc Shaiman.

In December 2024, the Avengers were invited to see the premiere of Rogers: The Musical, although Clint Barton ended up being the only Avenger who accepted the invitation, as we would all see in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. Taking his children to New York City for Christmas, Barton was mostly displeased with the piece of work, as it brought his mind back to Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice. He also commented on the historical inaccuracy of Ant-Man being present during the Battle of New York, calling it “ridiculous”, before the Bartons left halfway through the show.

