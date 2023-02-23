‘Rogers: The Musical’ Coming to Disney California Adventure

Today, Disney Parks confirmed recent rumors that Rogers: The Musical is coming to the Hyperion at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

Rogers: The Musical is a Broadway musical based on Steve Rogers, the first Captain America, with music by Marc Shaiman.

In December 2024, the Avengers were invited to see the premiere of Rogers: The Musical, although Clint Barton ended up being the only Avenger who accepted the invitation, as we would all see in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. Taking his children to New York City for Christmas, Barton was mostly displeased with the piece of work, as it brought his mind back to Natasha Romanoff’s sacrifice. He also commented on the historical inaccuracy of Ant-Man being present during the Battle of New York, calling it “ridiculous”, before the Bartons left halfway through the show.

