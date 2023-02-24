Disney Debuts First Trailer For ‘Prom Pact’

Today, Disney Channel and Disney+ revealed the trailer and poster for Disney Branded Television’s Prom Pact, a heartfelt romantic comedy set during the emotion and excitement of high school Prom season.

The Disney Original Movie, which stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Milo Manheim (Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper, is set to debut Thursday, March 30 (8:00-9:45 p.m. EDT) on Disney Channel and Friday, March 31 on Disney+.

It’s the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Draper) whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Prom Pact also stars Monique Green as LaToya, Arica Himmel as Zenobia, Jason Sakaki as Charles, Chelah Horsdal as Mrs. Lansing, David S. Jung as Tom Yang, with Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa Yang and Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen.

Anya Adams (Ginny and Georgia) directed the movie and is also an executive producer, along with Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Melvin Mar (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Julie Bowen (Modern Family) and Rachael Field (Modern Family). Lee is also a co-producer on “Prom Pact,” which was written by Anthony Lombardo (American Housewife).

Skyler Shuler

